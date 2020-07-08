Well maintained home available September 1, 2019. Oversized driveway can accommodate an RV or boat. Note that refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Please see application and lease details in documents.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 940 Wrigley Way have any available units?
940 Wrigley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 940 Wrigley Way have?
Some of 940 Wrigley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Wrigley Way currently offering any rent specials?
940 Wrigley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.