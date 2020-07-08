All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 940 Wrigley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
940 Wrigley Way
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

940 Wrigley Way

940 Wrigley Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

940 Wrigley Way, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained home available September 1, 2019. Oversized driveway can accommodate an RV or boat. Note that refrigerator, washer, and dryer are included. Please see application and lease details in documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 940 Wrigley Way have any available units?
940 Wrigley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 940 Wrigley Way have?
Some of 940 Wrigley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 940 Wrigley Way currently offering any rent specials?
940 Wrigley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 940 Wrigley Way pet-friendly?
No, 940 Wrigley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 940 Wrigley Way offer parking?
Yes, 940 Wrigley Way offers parking.
Does 940 Wrigley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 940 Wrigley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 940 Wrigley Way have a pool?
No, 940 Wrigley Way does not have a pool.
Does 940 Wrigley Way have accessible units?
No, 940 Wrigley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 940 Wrigley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 940 Wrigley Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 940 Wrigley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 940 Wrigley Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District