Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace is open to the Kitchen and Breakfast Area. Nice and Clean as well as Freshly Paint. Most of the Square Footage in this home is in the Living Room, Kitchen, Breakfast Area, Master Bedroom and Bath. The 2 extra bedroom are both 10 by 10. Corner Lot, Covered Patio overlooking a nice size Back Yard. Convenient to Freeways, Shopping and Restaurants See Transaction Desk for Application instructions.



The Owner is a Texas Real Estate Agent