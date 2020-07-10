All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

935 Silver Streak Drive

935 Silver Streak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

935 Silver Streak Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have any available units?
935 Silver Streak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 935 Silver Streak Drive have?
Some of 935 Silver Streak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 935 Silver Streak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
935 Silver Streak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 935 Silver Streak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 935 Silver Streak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 935 Silver Streak Drive offers parking.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 935 Silver Streak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have a pool?
No, 935 Silver Streak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have accessible units?
No, 935 Silver Streak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 935 Silver Streak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 935 Silver Streak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 935 Silver Streak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

