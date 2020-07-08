All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:56 AM

932 Robbins Way

932 Robbins Way · No Longer Available
Location

932 Robbins Way, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 Robbins Way have any available units?
932 Robbins Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 932 Robbins Way have?
Some of 932 Robbins Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 Robbins Way currently offering any rent specials?
932 Robbins Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 Robbins Way pet-friendly?
No, 932 Robbins Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 932 Robbins Way offer parking?
Yes, 932 Robbins Way offers parking.
Does 932 Robbins Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 Robbins Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 Robbins Way have a pool?
No, 932 Robbins Way does not have a pool.
Does 932 Robbins Way have accessible units?
No, 932 Robbins Way does not have accessible units.
Does 932 Robbins Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 932 Robbins Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 932 Robbins Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 932 Robbins Way does not have units with air conditioning.

