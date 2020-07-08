9224 Forbes Mill Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new single story 4 bedroom, 2 bath home from Impression Homes coming soon. Privacy fenced yard, covered back patio, stainless appliances, granite kitchen with island, open concept living/dining/kitchen, split bedrooms, vinyl plank flooring in main areas with carpet in bedrooms/closets, separate tub & shower in master and much more! Interior photos to be added after closing sale of property. Owner prefers no pets on this property. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1695.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.