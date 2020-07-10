All apartments in Saginaw
820 Big Sky Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

820 Big Sky Lane

820 Big Sky Ln · No Longer Available
Location

820 Big Sky Ln, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,759 sf home is located in Saginaw, TX. This home features plush carpeting throughout, tiled kitchen with black and white appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Big Sky Lane have any available units?
820 Big Sky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 820 Big Sky Lane have?
Some of 820 Big Sky Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Big Sky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
820 Big Sky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Big Sky Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 820 Big Sky Lane is pet friendly.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 820 Big Sky Lane offers parking.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Big Sky Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane have a pool?
No, 820 Big Sky Lane does not have a pool.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane have accessible units?
No, 820 Big Sky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Big Sky Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Big Sky Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Big Sky Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

