812 White Rock Street
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:49 AM

812 White Rock Street

812 Whiterock Street · No Longer Available
Location

812 Whiterock Street, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very clean duplex. Each side is 1179 square feet with 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

