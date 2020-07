Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

FOUR BEDROOMS AND TWO LIVING AREAS, TWO DINING AREAS, AND YES YOU STILL GET A TWO CAR GARAGE!

SPACIOUS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. EASY MAINTENANCE FOR YOU WITH SLATE, LAMINATE, & TILE FLOORING.

PRIVATE MASTER SUITE , WITH GARDEN TUB, DUAL SINKS, AND SEPARATE SHOWER FOR YOUR RETREAT. HUGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS PLUS BUFFET STYLE COUNTER. FENCED BACK YARD, HUGE COVERED PATIO, AND STORAGE BUILDING TOO. AGENTS USE THE TREC LEASE APPLICATIONS AND CONTRACTS. $45.0 PER ADULT APP FEE