All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 809 Parkwest Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
809 Parkwest Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

809 Parkwest Boulevard

809 Parkwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

809 Parkwest Boulevard, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,960 sf home is located in Saginaw, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have any available units?
809 Parkwest Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have?
Some of 809 Parkwest Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 Parkwest Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
809 Parkwest Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 Parkwest Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 809 Parkwest Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 809 Parkwest Boulevard offers parking.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 Parkwest Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have a pool?
No, 809 Parkwest Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 809 Parkwest Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 Parkwest Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 Parkwest Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 Parkwest Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District