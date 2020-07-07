All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

804 Big Sky Lane

804 Big Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Big Sky Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Big Sky Lane have any available units?
804 Big Sky Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 804 Big Sky Lane have?
Some of 804 Big Sky Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Big Sky Lane currently offering any rent specials?
804 Big Sky Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Big Sky Lane pet-friendly?
No, 804 Big Sky Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane offer parking?
Yes, 804 Big Sky Lane offers parking.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Big Sky Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane have a pool?
No, 804 Big Sky Lane does not have a pool.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane have accessible units?
No, 804 Big Sky Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Big Sky Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 804 Big Sky Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 Big Sky Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

