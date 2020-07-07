All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

761 Eagle Drive

761 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

761 Eagle Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Eagle Drive have any available units?
761 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 761 Eagle Drive have?
Some of 761 Eagle Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
761 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 761 Eagle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 761 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 761 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 761 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 761 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 761 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 761 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 761 Eagle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

