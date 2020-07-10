All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:22 AM

760 Raven Drive

760 Raven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

760 Raven Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Great house in Heather Ridge Estates. Easy access to I-820 and I-35. Convenient to shopping and entertainment. Located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. This fantastic home is great for entertaining with an open layout. Enjoy all the benefits of a community pool and playground. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 760 Raven Drive have any available units?
760 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 760 Raven Drive have?
Some of 760 Raven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 760 Raven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 760 Raven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 760 Raven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 760 Raven Drive offers parking.
Does 760 Raven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 760 Raven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 760 Raven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 760 Raven Drive has a pool.
Does 760 Raven Drive have accessible units?
No, 760 Raven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 760 Raven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 760 Raven Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 760 Raven Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 760 Raven Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

