Great house in Heather Ridge Estates. Easy access to I-820 and I-35. Convenient to shopping and entertainment. Located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. This fantastic home is great for entertaining with an open layout. Enjoy all the benefits of a community pool and playground. Don't miss out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 760 Raven Drive have any available units?
760 Raven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 760 Raven Drive have?
Some of 760 Raven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 760 Raven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
760 Raven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.