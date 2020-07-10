760 Raven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool

Great house in Heather Ridge Estates. Easy access to I-820 and I-35. Convenient to shopping and entertainment. Located in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD. This fantastic home is great for entertaining with an open layout. Enjoy all the benefits of a community pool and playground. Don't miss out!