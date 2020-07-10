All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 749 Eagle Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
749 Eagle Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:42 PM

749 Eagle Drive

749 Eagle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

749 Eagle Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace!  Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard that's great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 Eagle Drive have any available units?
749 Eagle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 749 Eagle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
749 Eagle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 Eagle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 Eagle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 749 Eagle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 749 Eagle Drive offers parking.
Does 749 Eagle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 Eagle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 Eagle Drive have a pool?
No, 749 Eagle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 749 Eagle Drive have accessible units?
No, 749 Eagle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 749 Eagle Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 Eagle Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 Eagle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 Eagle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District