728 Redwing Drive
728 Redwing Drive

728 Redwing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

728 Redwing Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in Saginaw is move-in ready! Open concept living room! Great kitchen with black appliances and laminate wood floors which leads to dining area! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Redwing Drive have any available units?
728 Redwing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 728 Redwing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
728 Redwing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Redwing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Redwing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 728 Redwing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 728 Redwing Drive offers parking.
Does 728 Redwing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Redwing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Redwing Drive have a pool?
No, 728 Redwing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 728 Redwing Drive have accessible units?
No, 728 Redwing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Redwing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Redwing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Redwing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Redwing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

