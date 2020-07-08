All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:42 PM

728 Bridle Trail

728 Bridle Trail · No Longer Available
Location

728 Bridle Trail, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 728 Bridle Trail have any available units?
728 Bridle Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 728 Bridle Trail currently offering any rent specials?
728 Bridle Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 728 Bridle Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 728 Bridle Trail is pet friendly.
Does 728 Bridle Trail offer parking?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not offer parking.
Does 728 Bridle Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 728 Bridle Trail have a pool?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not have a pool.
Does 728 Bridle Trail have accessible units?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 728 Bridle Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 728 Bridle Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 728 Bridle Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

