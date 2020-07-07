708 Palomino Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179 Rancho North
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Large covered patio with fenced yard and storage building. Fresh paint, new carpet, new ceramic tile, granite counter tops with under mount sinks. New low E windows and high efficiency heat and air system.
(RLNE4797946)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 708 Palomino Dr have any available units?
708 Palomino Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 708 Palomino Dr have?
Some of 708 Palomino Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 708 Palomino Dr currently offering any rent specials?
708 Palomino Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Palomino Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Palomino Dr is pet friendly.
Does 708 Palomino Dr offer parking?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not offer parking.
Does 708 Palomino Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Palomino Dr have a pool?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not have a pool.
Does 708 Palomino Dr have accessible units?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Palomino Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Palomino Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Palomino Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)