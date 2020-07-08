6913 Cruiser Lane.

4 Bdrm, 2 Bath New Construction Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!~Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and covered patio!~Tile entry, hall, kitchen an baths!~Smart home app included! Full sprinkler!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
