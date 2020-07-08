All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like
6913 Cruiser Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6913 Cruiser Lane
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:41 AM

6913 Cruiser Lane

6913 Curiser Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6913 Curiser Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
4 Bdrm, 2 Bath New Construction Available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!~Great open floor plan with split bedrooms and covered patio!~Tile entry, hall, kitchen an baths!~Smart home app included! Full sprinkler!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have any available units?
6913 Cruiser Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6913 Cruiser Lane have?
Some of 6913 Cruiser Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6913 Cruiser Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6913 Cruiser Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6913 Cruiser Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6913 Cruiser Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6913 Cruiser Lane offers parking.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6913 Cruiser Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have a pool?
No, 6913 Cruiser Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have accessible units?
No, 6913 Cruiser Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6913 Cruiser Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 6913 Cruiser Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6913 Cruiser Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 BedroomsSaginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with ParkingSaginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District