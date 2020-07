Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME FOR LEASE!! Come home for a more care free lifestyle. No lawn maintenance. MOVE IN READY--3 BED, 2.5 BATH, 2-CAR GARAGE!! Sprinklers and landscaping maintained by HOA. NO PETS ALLOWED. Renter's insurance is required. Admin fee of $150 due at lease signing, which includes third-party pictorial move in report.. Eagle Mt-Saginaw ISD.

Property will not show up on GPS, use 6201 Redeagle Creek Dr , Fort Worth, TX 76179