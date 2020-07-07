All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 649 Babbling Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
649 Babbling Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

649 Babbling Brook Drive

649 Babbling Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

649 Babbling Brook Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have any available units?
649 Babbling Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have?
Some of 649 Babbling Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Babbling Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
649 Babbling Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Babbling Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 649 Babbling Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 649 Babbling Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Babbling Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 649 Babbling Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 649 Babbling Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Babbling Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 649 Babbling Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 649 Babbling Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District