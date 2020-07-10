All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

628 Condor Trail

628 Condor Tr · No Longer Available
Location

628 Condor Tr, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Condor Trail have any available units?
628 Condor Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 628 Condor Trail have?
Some of 628 Condor Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Condor Trail currently offering any rent specials?
628 Condor Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Condor Trail pet-friendly?
No, 628 Condor Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 628 Condor Trail offer parking?
Yes, 628 Condor Trail offers parking.
Does 628 Condor Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Condor Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Condor Trail have a pool?
No, 628 Condor Trail does not have a pool.
Does 628 Condor Trail have accessible units?
No, 628 Condor Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Condor Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 Condor Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Condor Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 Condor Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

