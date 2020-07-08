6264 Red Falcon Drive

Amenities
Be the FIRST to rent this beautiful brand new house!!! Walking distance to elementary school, easy access to 820. This is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house with granite counters and brand new stainless steel appliances. This is a SMART house. Looking for great applicants. Please include 1 month of pay stubs for proof of income, government-issued ID, TAR application, and we will send a link for MySmartMove for your credit check of $40 per adult living in the house. Pets are per case approval.