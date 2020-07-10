Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 6256 Topsail Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6256 Topsail Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:46 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6256 Topsail Drive
6256 Topsail Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6256 Topsail Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North
Amenities
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have any available units?
6256 Topsail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 6256 Topsail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6256 Topsail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6256 Topsail Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive offer parking?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have a pool?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have accessible units?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6256 Topsail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6256 Topsail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Similar Pages
Saginaw 1 Bedrooms
Saginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Saginaw Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District