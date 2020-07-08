All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM

625 Edwards Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Edwards Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
625 Edwards Dr Available 06/21/19 "Saginaw Texas Homes for Rent" - Three bedroom, two bath home located at start of cut-de-sac. Wood burning fireplace, vinyl plank in kitchen, living room, hallway and carpet in bedrooms. Eagle Mtn-Saginaw ISD

www.fortworthpropertymanagement.com

UTILITY & MAINTENANCE PROGRAM:
With this new program, we will mail you the exact filters you need for your HVAC system every 30 days. Quality filters that are the right size for your home are sent directly to you at the right time. This will help you save 5-15% off of your heating and cooling bill, help your unit run more efficiently, and create a healthier living environment. All you have to do is install the filters within two (2) days of receipt. If, for some reason, you can't, then please let us know and we'll show you how.

This program costs you $20 per month which is paid as part of your monthly rent. While we have language in the lease to cover this, we wanted to make sure you are aware of the program ahead of time and fully understand why we've made this part of our agreement.

(RLNE2170374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Edwards Dr have any available units?
625 Edwards Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 625 Edwards Dr currently offering any rent specials?
625 Edwards Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Edwards Dr pet-friendly?
No, 625 Edwards Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 625 Edwards Dr offer parking?
No, 625 Edwards Dr does not offer parking.
Does 625 Edwards Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Edwards Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Edwards Dr have a pool?
No, 625 Edwards Dr does not have a pool.
Does 625 Edwards Dr have accessible units?
No, 625 Edwards Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Edwards Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Edwards Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Edwards Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 Edwards Dr has units with air conditioning.

