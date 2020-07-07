All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 625 Cessna Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
625 Cessna Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

625 Cessna Court

625 Cessna Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

625 Cessna Court, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Cessna Court have any available units?
625 Cessna Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 625 Cessna Court have?
Some of 625 Cessna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 Cessna Court currently offering any rent specials?
625 Cessna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Cessna Court pet-friendly?
No, 625 Cessna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 625 Cessna Court offer parking?
Yes, 625 Cessna Court offers parking.
Does 625 Cessna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Cessna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Cessna Court have a pool?
No, 625 Cessna Court does not have a pool.
Does 625 Cessna Court have accessible units?
No, 625 Cessna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Cessna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 Cessna Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Cessna Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Cessna Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District