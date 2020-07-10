6237 Obsidian Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with great floorplan for lease! Family room with vaulted ceiling & beautiful accent wall! Study with French doors & closet which could be used as a 4th bedroom! Kitchen offers an island, granite counters, pantry & breakfast room! Master with ensuite bath plus 3 additional bedrooms & 2nd full bath! Good sized backyard with covered patio! Great location close to Eagle Mountain Lake plus shopping & dining, with easy access to highways! There is a community pool and park for your enjoyment!