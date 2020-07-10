All apartments in Saginaw
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6237 Obsidian Creek Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 2:21 AM

6237 Obsidian Creek Drive

6237 Obsidian Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6237 Obsidian Creek Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom with great floorplan for lease! Family room with vaulted ceiling & beautiful accent wall! Study with French doors & closet which could be used as a 4th bedroom! Kitchen offers an island, granite counters, pantry & breakfast room! Master with ensuite bath plus 3 additional bedrooms & 2nd full bath! Good sized backyard with covered patio! Great location close to Eagle Mountain Lake plus shopping & dining, with easy access to highways! There is a community pool and park for your enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have any available units?
6237 Obsidian Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have?
Some of 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6237 Obsidian Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6237 Obsidian Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

