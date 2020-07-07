All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
6217 Obsidian Creek Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6217 Obsidian Creek Drive

6217 Obsidian Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6217 Obsidian Creek Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have any available units?
6217 Obsidian Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have?
Some of 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6217 Obsidian Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6217 Obsidian Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District