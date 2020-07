Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

2 car attached garage. Sits on a court in a quiet established neighborhood.

Directions: From Loop 820 NW, go north on Saginaw Blvd (Business Hwy 287, Left on Park Center Blvd, left on Knowles, right on Edwards Dr.

2 car attached garage. Sits on a court in a quiet established neighborhood.

Directions: From Loop 820 NW, go north on Saginaw Blvd (Business Hwy 287, Left on Park Center Blvd, left on Knowles, right on Edwards Dr.