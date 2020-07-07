Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 604 Steerman Crt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
604 Steerman Crt
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:13 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
604 Steerman Crt
604 Steerman Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
604 Steerman Court, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
- Charming home with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to living and dining, split bedrooms, large master and master bath. Fenced yard with covered patio and a two car attached garage. Must see!
(RLNE4445238)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 604 Steerman Crt have any available units?
604 Steerman Crt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 604 Steerman Crt currently offering any rent specials?
604 Steerman Crt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Steerman Crt pet-friendly?
No, 604 Steerman Crt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 604 Steerman Crt offer parking?
Yes, 604 Steerman Crt offers parking.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have a pool?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have a pool.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have accessible units?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Similar Pages
Saginaw 1 Bedrooms
Saginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in Specials
Saginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
Ennis, TX
Granbury, TX
Roanoke, TX
Aubrey, TX
Sanger, TX
Krum, TX
Willow Park, TX
Hickory Creek, TX
Westworth Village, TX
Gainesville, TX
Decatur, TX
Aledo, TX
Celina, TX
Pilot Point, TX
Pecan Plantation, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District