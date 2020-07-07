All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:13 PM

604 Steerman Crt

604 Steerman Court · No Longer Available
Location

604 Steerman Court, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
- Charming home with an open floor plan. Kitchen open to living and dining, split bedrooms, large master and master bath. Fenced yard with covered patio and a two car attached garage. Must see!

(RLNE4445238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Steerman Crt have any available units?
604 Steerman Crt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 604 Steerman Crt currently offering any rent specials?
604 Steerman Crt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Steerman Crt pet-friendly?
No, 604 Steerman Crt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 604 Steerman Crt offer parking?
Yes, 604 Steerman Crt offers parking.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have a pool?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have a pool.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have accessible units?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with dishwashers?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 604 Steerman Crt have units with air conditioning?
No, 604 Steerman Crt does not have units with air conditioning.

