Saginaw, TX
6021 Royal Gorge Drive
6021 Royal Gorge Drive

6021 Royal Gorge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6021 Royal Gorge Dr, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
pool
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
new construction
Brand New Home for Lease!Never has been lived in! Be the first to lease this great home! Wonderful open concept of kitchen and family living area!Stunning Granite counter tops!Nice Island! Refrigerator included!Nice 16 inch tile and neutral color carpet!Split Bedroom concept!Nicely Landscaped!Wood Privacy Fence! Community Pool and Park!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have any available units?
6021 Royal Gorge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have?
Some of 6021 Royal Gorge Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Royal Gorge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Royal Gorge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6021 Royal Gorge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive offer parking?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive has a pool.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have accessible units?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6021 Royal Gorge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

