Brand New Home for Lease!Never has been lived in! Be the first to lease this great home! Wonderful open concept of kitchen and family living area!Stunning Granite counter tops!Nice Island! Refrigerator included!Nice 16 inch tile and neutral color carpet!Split Bedroom concept!Nicely Landscaped!Wood Privacy Fence! Community Pool and Park!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have any available units?
6021 Royal Gorge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 6021 Royal Gorge Drive have?
Some of 6021 Royal Gorge Drive's amenities include granite counters, new construction, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6021 Royal Gorge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6021 Royal Gorge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.