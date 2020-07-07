All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 537 Asbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:39 AM

537 Asbury Drive

537 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

537 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 537 Asbury Drive have any available units?
537 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 537 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 537 Asbury Drive's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 537 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
537 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 537 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 537 Asbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 537 Asbury Drive offer parking?
No, 537 Asbury Drive does not offer parking.
Does 537 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 537 Asbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 537 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 537 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 537 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 537 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 537 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 537 Asbury Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 537 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 537 Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

