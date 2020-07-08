524 Cole Avenue

Amenities

Step into this beautiful, recently renovated 3 bed, 2 bath home in Ft. Worth! Located at 524 Cole Ave, this single-family home can be found just west of Saginaw Blvd. and south Bailey Boswell Rd. A mid-century, farmhouse remodel featuring 1,451 square feet of new floors, all new stainless steel appliances and fully updated bathrooms that is perfect for a family looking for their next home. Have a pet? With a simple deposit (and this luxurious backyard space), thatâs no problem. Rent for this home is $1,695.00 per month with a deposit equal to 1 monthâs rent. Act now and take advantage of our special limited time offer of a FREE first monthâs rent! This open layout home in this neighborhood wonât last long, so be sure to schedule a viewing today! Contact Brooks Murphy by text at the # provided or by email @ bmurphy@renterswarehouse.com We require each applicant that is 18 years of age or older who will be living in the home to complete an application. By filling out an application, you give our teams permission to run a credit, criminal and civil background check on each applicant. *If you see this property listed anywhere for less than advertised on this post,Â please be aware that it is a scam. And, if you see something that could be a potential issue, please let me know!