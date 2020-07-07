Rent Calculator
520 Normandy Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:19 PM
520 Normandy Lane
520 Normandy Lane
No Longer Available
Location
520 Normandy Lane, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 Normandy Lane have any available units?
520 Normandy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Saginaw, TX
.
Is 520 Normandy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
520 Normandy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Normandy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Normandy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 520 Normandy Lane offer parking?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not offer parking.
Does 520 Normandy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Normandy Lane have a pool?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 520 Normandy Lane have accessible units?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Normandy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Normandy Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Normandy Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
