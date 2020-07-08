All apartments in Saginaw
Saginaw, TX
509 Fox Drive
509 Fox Drive

509 Fox Drive · No Longer Available
Location

509 Fox Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom home is ready to be moved into. Saginaw iSD, convenient shopping and access quickly onto North Loop 820, you must schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Fox Drive have any available units?
509 Fox Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 509 Fox Drive have?
Some of 509 Fox Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
509 Fox Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Fox Drive pet-friendly?
No, 509 Fox Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 509 Fox Drive offer parking?
Yes, 509 Fox Drive offers parking.
Does 509 Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 509 Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 509 Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 509 Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Fox Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

