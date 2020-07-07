All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 505 Cambridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
505 Cambridge Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

505 Cambridge Drive

505 Cambridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

505 Cambridge Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Spacious eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Formal dining and covered patio. New flooring and fresh paint.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
505 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 505 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 505 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Cambridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 505 Cambridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 505 Cambridge Drive offers parking.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Cambridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have a pool?
No, 505 Cambridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 505 Cambridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Cambridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Cambridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District