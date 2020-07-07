Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Large living room with a wood burning fireplace. Spacious eat in Kitchen with granite counter tops. Formal dining and covered patio. New flooring and fresh paint.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
505 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 505 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 505 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
505 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.