All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 504 Cole Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
504 Cole Avenue
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:57 PM

504 Cole Avenue

504 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

504 Cole Avenue, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
***ONE MONTH FREE IF LEASE SIGNED BY DEC 15TH*** Available for immediate Move-In. Schools and other information to be verified.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Cole Avenue have any available units?
504 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 504 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
504 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 504 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 504 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 504 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 504 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Cole Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Cole Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District