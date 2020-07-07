All apartments in Saginaw
460 Commonwealth Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:29 AM

460 Commonwealth Drive

460 Commonwealth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

460 Commonwealth Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have any available units?
460 Commonwealth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 460 Commonwealth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
460 Commonwealth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 460 Commonwealth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 460 Commonwealth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive offer parking?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not offer parking.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have a pool?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have accessible units?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 460 Commonwealth Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 460 Commonwealth Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

