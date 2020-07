Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Ready for immediate move in! Fresh paint and new flooring! This beautiful and well maintained home located in quiet subdivision this home features large and open living areas, a split bedroom arrangement with the master off a private hallway and the other two bedrooms opposite side of home. Large covered patio and fenced yard. Two car attached garage.