Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

429 Ridgecrest Drive

429 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

429 Ridgecrest Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179
Rancho North

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in convenient Saginaw location. New counter tops, paint and flooring throughout! Huge back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have any available units?
429 Ridgecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have?
Some of 429 Ridgecrest Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Ridgecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
429 Ridgecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Ridgecrest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 429 Ridgecrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Ridgecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Ridgecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

