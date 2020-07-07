All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
428 PARK CENTER Boulevard
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:48 PM

428 PARK CENTER Boulevard

428 Park Center Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

428 Park Center Boulevard, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEWER CARPET AND WOOD LOOK VINYL THROUGHOUT. Bath tubs have been refinished. Woodburning fireplace. Large fenced backyard. Full credit and criminal background check, rental and job verification.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have any available units?
428 PARK CENTER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have?
Some of 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
428 PARK CENTER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have a pool?
No, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 428 PARK CENTER Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District