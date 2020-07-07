All apartments in Saginaw
Find more places like 404 Asbury Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
404 Asbury Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

404 Asbury Drive

404 Asbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Saginaw
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

404 Asbury Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage unit in Saginaw. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, full size fridge included and full size washer/dryer connections in garage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1195.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Asbury Drive have any available units?
404 Asbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 404 Asbury Drive have?
Some of 404 Asbury Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Asbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
404 Asbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Asbury Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 404 Asbury Drive is pet friendly.
Does 404 Asbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 404 Asbury Drive offers parking.
Does 404 Asbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 404 Asbury Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Asbury Drive have a pool?
No, 404 Asbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 404 Asbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 404 Asbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Asbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 404 Asbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 404 Asbury Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 404 Asbury Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ruston
500 Ridgecrest Cir
Saginaw, TX 76179
Ashton Apartment Homes
681 N Saginaw Blvd
Saginaw, TX 76179

Similar Pages

Saginaw 1 BedroomsSaginaw 2 Bedrooms
Saginaw Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSaginaw Apartments with Parking
Saginaw Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TX
Sanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXGainesville, TXDecatur, TXAledo, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TXPecan Plantation, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District