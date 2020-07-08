322 Asbury Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage unit in Saginaw. Laminate/tile flooring throughout, privacy fenced back yard, full size fridge included and full size washer/dryer connections in garage. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1195.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.