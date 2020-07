Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$200 Off April rent if you can move in by the 1st! Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Open concept with nice living area looking into the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has a 36 inch Haier Gas Stove oven and cook top. Fenced backyard with mature shade trees.

Convenient location, nice quite neighborhood.