Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
232 Spring Hollow Drive
Last updated January 6 2020 at 7:54 AM

232 Spring Hollow Drive

232 Spring Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

232 Spring Hollow Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have any available units?
232 Spring Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
Is 232 Spring Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
232 Spring Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Spring Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 232 Spring Hollow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive offer parking?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Spring Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Spring Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

