2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs Half bath down with large living area and wood burning fireplace. Granite in Kitchen. Semi private patio. Ready for move in. Close to shopping and easy access to freeway.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 213 Cambridge Drive have any available units?
213 Cambridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 213 Cambridge Drive have?
Some of 213 Cambridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 Cambridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
213 Cambridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.