Home
/
Saginaw, TX
/
201 Worthy St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 Worthy St
201 Worthy Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Saginaw
Apartments with Move-in Specials
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location
201 Worthy Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
EMS ISD, 3/2 with 4 car garage! Completely Updated! - No Carpet! 4 CAR GARAGE!! This property has been completely updated. 2 drive ways. Covered front porch. open kitchen. Vouchers Accepted!
(RLNE4614783)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 Worthy St have any available units?
201 Worthy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
What amenities does 201 Worthy St have?
Some of 201 Worthy St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 201 Worthy St currently offering any rent specials?
201 Worthy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Worthy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Worthy St is pet friendly.
Does 201 Worthy St offer parking?
Yes, 201 Worthy St offers parking.
Does 201 Worthy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Worthy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Worthy St have a pool?
No, 201 Worthy St does not have a pool.
Does 201 Worthy St have accessible units?
No, 201 Worthy St does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Worthy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 Worthy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Worthy St have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Worthy St does not have units with air conditioning.
