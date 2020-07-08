All apartments in Saginaw
1321 N Creek Drive
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:54 AM

1321 N Creek Drive

1321 North Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 North Creek Drive, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 living room 1 dining area vaulted ceilings wbfp ceramic tiled floors laminate wood floors carpet laminate countertops laundry connections off garage central heat and air (electric) ceiling fans master en suite electric water heater converted garage storage shed refrigerator dishwasher disposal electric range.oven microwave

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 N Creek Drive have any available units?
1321 N Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1321 N Creek Drive have?
Some of 1321 N Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 N Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 N Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 N Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1321 N Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1321 N Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 N Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1321 N Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1321 N Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 N Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1321 N Creek Drive has units with air conditioning.

