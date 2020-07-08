1 living room 1 dining area vaulted ceilings wbfp ceramic tiled floors laminate wood floors carpet laminate countertops laundry connections off garage central heat and air (electric) ceiling fans master en suite electric water heater converted garage storage shed refrigerator dishwasher disposal electric range.oven microwave
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1321 N Creek Drive have any available units?
1321 N Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1321 N Creek Drive have?
Some of 1321 N Creek Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 N Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1321 N Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.