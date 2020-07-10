Rent Calculator
120 Worthy Street
120 Worthy Street
120 Worthy Street
No Longer Available
Location
120 Worthy Street, Saginaw, TX 76179
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
You will love this charming updated home in Saginaw! Three bedroom, two bathrooms, spacious kitchen that comes with an electric range, microwave and dishwasher!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 120 Worthy Street have any available units?
120 Worthy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Saginaw, TX
.
What amenities does 120 Worthy Street have?
Some of 120 Worthy Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 120 Worthy Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Worthy Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Worthy Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Worthy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Saginaw
.
Does 120 Worthy Street offer parking?
No, 120 Worthy Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Worthy Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Worthy Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Worthy Street have a pool?
No, 120 Worthy Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Worthy Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Worthy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Worthy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Worthy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Worthy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Worthy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
