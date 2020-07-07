All apartments in Saginaw
Last updated April 29 2020

1161 Highland Station Drive

1161 Highland Station Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Highland Station Drive, Saginaw, TX 76131

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 living room 1 dining area faux wood floors ceiling fans central heat and air - electric - washer and dryer connections - electric - separate utility room master on first floor Disposal electric hot water heater electric oven.stove Built in microwave corner lot wood fenced backyard storage shed 2 car garage garage door opener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have any available units?
1161 Highland Station Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1161 Highland Station Drive have?
Some of 1161 Highland Station Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Highland Station Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Highland Station Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Highland Station Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1161 Highland Station Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Highland Station Drive offers parking.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Highland Station Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have a pool?
No, 1161 Highland Station Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 Highland Station Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1161 Highland Station Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1161 Highland Station Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1161 Highland Station Drive has units with air conditioning.

