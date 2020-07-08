All apartments in Saginaw
1154 Landsdale
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:58 PM

1154 Landsdale

1154 Landsdale Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1154 Landsdale Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

Duplex on corner three bedroom with fireplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1154 Landsdale have any available units?
1154 Landsdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1154 Landsdale have?
Some of 1154 Landsdale's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1154 Landsdale currently offering any rent specials?
1154 Landsdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1154 Landsdale pet-friendly?
No, 1154 Landsdale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1154 Landsdale offer parking?
Yes, 1154 Landsdale offers parking.
Does 1154 Landsdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1154 Landsdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1154 Landsdale have a pool?
No, 1154 Landsdale does not have a pool.
Does 1154 Landsdale have accessible units?
No, 1154 Landsdale does not have accessible units.
Does 1154 Landsdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1154 Landsdale has units with dishwashers.
Does 1154 Landsdale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1154 Landsdale does not have units with air conditioning.

