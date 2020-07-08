All apartments in Saginaw
1146 Landsdale Lane

1146 Landsdale Ln
Location

1146 Landsdale Ln, Saginaw, TX 76179

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have any available units?
1146 Landsdale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Saginaw, TX.
What amenities does 1146 Landsdale Lane have?
Some of 1146 Landsdale Lane's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Landsdale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Landsdale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Landsdale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saginaw.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Landsdale Lane offers parking.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have a pool?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have accessible units?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1146 Landsdale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1146 Landsdale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

